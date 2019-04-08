21 patios you can drink on right now in Toronto

Toronto loves patios so much it's almost something of a national joke. Sure, we might break out the beers every time the temperature gets anywhere near double digits only to rush back inside when it snows yet again, but it's worth it to enjoy a precious few moments of spring sunshine.

Here are some patios you can drink on right now in Toronto. For a full list of patios in the city, make sure to check out our Patio Guide or download our Patio app for iPhone or Android.

This upper-level patio in Yorkville is practically open year round, is heated and covered, and has its own bar.

It's never too early for sangria on the covered "Flight Deck" rooftop patio at this multi-level bar on Cumberland.

This Distillery District restaurant has been challenging people to have brunch out on the patio while it's still winter, but that doesn't make it any less exciting that their patio is now open.

Kensington Market has this spacious patio for craft beer out in the sunshine.

This bare bones patio in Kensington Market has good beer and all that's needed to gather with friends when weather heats up.

This legendary patio in Little Italy is now open for another epic summer of Italian food, wine and beer.

Drink beer made on the premises of this brewpub near Bathurst and King out on their massive patio.

This combo cafe bar in Bloorcourt has the perfect little sidelong patio for beers, chatting and chilling with dogs.

This bar, named after the intersection where it's located in Leslieville, has all the picnic benches and tallboys needed for a great warm weather day.

Queen West is home to this venue that also has a lively patio out front that's great for people watching.

Bloor West Village is where you'll find this simple pub with a sizeable patio.

Kensington Market has this source for live music and a spot to sit in the sun out on a patio.

This patio in Kensington Market is teeny but makes up for it with long hours, from afternoon until last call.

The fire is already blazing out back at this Bloorcourt bar serving caesars and beer.

This newly opened cafe bar that recently took over the Man of Kent space during the daytime has an outdoor area ready for all day drinking needs.

The skyline views can't be beat at this patio that's now open for the season in the Entertainment District.

The patio is now open out back behind this Ossington dive bar, with heaters.

This corner patio on busy Queen West is an awesome place to stop and people-watch with a drink in hand.

This extension of the Warehouse brand serves up cheap pub grub and major patio vibes.

There's both a rooftop and a ground-level patio situation at this bustling pub in the Annex for cheap pitchers.

Smack dab in the middle of the University of Toronto area, the patio at this tavern on College St. is open for business.