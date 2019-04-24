Eat & Drink
Toronto Food Truck

The top 5 new food trucks in Toronto

New Toronto food trucks are bringing some of your favourite eats to the streets. This summer, prepare to stuff your face with even more cheesecake on a stick, Korean tacos and pancakes.

Here are some new food trucks to get excited about this year.

Cheesecake by Heirloom

Heirloom's cheesecake on a stick debuted in 2016 and has since gone totally viral. For the 2019 season, they're opening a truck completely dedicated to the chocolate covered cheesecake treat. Expect major lineups. 

Gogi

Korean fusion tacos and bowls featuring bulgogi and Korean fried chicken is what you'll be able to order up at the Gogi food truck. If that's not enough, they'll also be serving mandu and rice balls. 

Pancake To Take

Your favourite breakfast item is finally available curbside. The Pancake To Take truck will be dishing out mini pancakes topped with Nutella, blueberries, maple syrup and much more. Yum!

Espeto Brazil

If you were sad to see the Made in Brasil truck close down, you'll be happy to learn that this summer, a new Brazilian food truck will be hitting the streets. Prepare to munch on pastel and brigadeiro.

Golden Grill

If you love Korean and Latin cuisine, then you'll be glad to know you'll be able to get both at Golden Grill. On the menu you'll find tacos, burgers and poutine, with a fusion twist. 

To find out where trucks will be each day, visit Toronto Food Trucks or download the Food Trucks app for iPhone or Android.

