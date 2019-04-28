Toronto pub is dropping drink prices to $3.60 for its 36 year anniversary

One of Toronto's most institutional multi-level pubs known for its labyrinthine interiors and sunny patios is celebrating its birthday by giving us all deals on drinks.

Madison Avenue Pub will be serving drinks and food for $3.60 to celebrate their 36th birthday.

On April 30 starting at 5 p.m., bottles of domestic beer, rail shots, six-ounce glasses of wine and food items like spring rolls, samosas, burgers, fries, chicken quesadillas and mozzarella sticks will all be offered at the discounted price.

The celebration will also include rounds of bingo played for prizes of gift certificates for the pub, with sets by cover band The Lonely Hearts in between. They'll also be giving away slices of a huge slab birthday cake for free, and yes, the patios will be open that night.

If you miss out on this event, not to worry, they're actually hoping to do more bingo events with the chance to win gift certificates going forward, and they actually roll prices back to what they were in 1983 when the bar first opened on the first Tuesday of every month.