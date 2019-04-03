A Lego-themed bar is coming to Toronto

A Lego bar is coming to Toronto this summer, and bringing with it millions of the little plastic building blocks.

Billed as the "ultimate nostalgia trip" as though Lego is a thing of the past somehow and not a continuously successful billion-dollar company, pop-up The Brick Bar will have a ton of Lego-themed activities, attractions, food and drinks.

According to organizers, over a million bricks are used to build the bar and its various decor and activities, like a minifigure head fountain, a wishing well, various sculptures, and a ping-pong table.

The event, while not associated directly with Lego as a company, will also have a Legoland-style building centre with thousands of bricks for customers to build their own creations.

The Brick Bar will be open August 9 to 11, and tickets go on sale soon. Events in other cities sold out in under 24 hours, so if you're really interested, you might want to check out the prerelease sale.