lego bar toronto

A Lego-themed bar is coming to Toronto

A Lego bar is coming to Toronto this summer, and bringing with it millions of the little plastic building blocks.

Billed as the "ultimate nostalgia trip" as though Lego is a thing of the past somehow and not a continuously successful billion-dollar company, pop-up The Brick Bar will have a ton of Lego-themed activities, attractions, food and drinks.

According to organizers, over a million bricks are used to build the bar and its various decor and activities, like a minifigure head fountain, a wishing well, various sculptures, and a ping-pong table. 

The event, while not associated directly with Lego as a company, will also have a Legoland-style building centre with thousands of bricks for customers to build their own creations. 

The Brick Bar will be open August 9 to 11, and tickets go on sale soon. Events in other cities sold out in under 24 hours, so if you're really interested, you might want to check out the prerelease sale. 

Brick Bar

