The top 10 fish and chips in Etobicoke

Fish and chips are abundant in Etobicoke, which is great whether you're seeking the dish out for particular religious days of the year or just love the crispy classic.

Here are my picks for the top places to get fish and chips in Etobicoke.

Fish and chips fried in beef tallow are accompanied by hearty Caesar or seasonal salads at this memorabilia-filled restaurant near Royal York station.

On Fifth Street, this place does fried halibut, haddock or cod as well as shrimp and scallops.

This spot on the Queensway that's been open for over 50 years does super cheap lunch specials like a basa platter, as well as haddock or halibut takeout deals for four.

This restaurant on Lake Shore has options for halibut, cod, pollock, haddock, shrimp and scallops.

On Renforth Drive, this place is known for their halibut, scallops, and onion rings, and also does double cheeseburgers.

The no-frills menu at this old school spot on Lavington has haddock, halibut, shrimp, scallops and breaded clam strips.

Billing itself as "the king of halibut," this restaurant on Burnhamthorpe also does haddock, cod, scallops and salmon.

In business for over 35 years, this restaurant on Dundas West has a Greek twist to it, serving tzatziki, Greek poutine, olives and calamari alongside their fish and chips.

Greek food is on the menu as well as iconic fish and chips at this Islington restaurant.

Get halibut, cod, haddock, shrimp, scallops and clams prepared in a variety of styles with a number of sides to choose from the Etobicoke location of this chain on Danforth.