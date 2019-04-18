Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
fish chips etobicoke

The top 10 fish and chips in Etobicoke

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Fish and chips are abundant in Etobicoke, which is great whether you're seeking the dish out for particular religious days of the year or just love the crispy classic. 

Here are my picks for the top places to get fish and chips in Etobicoke.

Kingsway Fish and Chips

Fish and chips fried in beef tallow are accompanied by hearty Caesar or seasonal salads at this memorabilia-filled restaurant near Royal York station.

New Toronto Fish and Chips

On Fifth Street, this place does fried halibut, haddock or cod as well as shrimp and scallops. 

Viking Fish & Chips

This spot on the Queensway that's been open for over 50 years does super cheap lunch specials like a basa platter, as well as haddock or halibut takeout deals for four.

Long Branch Fish and Chips

This restaurant on Lake Shore has options for halibut, cod, pollock, haddock, shrimp and scallops. 

Renforth Mall Fish & Chips

On Renforth Drive, this place is known for their halibut, scallops, and onion rings, and also does double cheeseburgers.

Martin Grove Fish & Chips

The no-frills menu at this old school spot on Lavington has haddock, halibut, shrimp, scallops and breaded clam strips.

McNie's Fish & Chips

Billing itself as "the king of halibut," this restaurant on Burnhamthorpe also does haddock, cod, scallops and salmon.

John's Fish & Chips

In business for over 35 years, this restaurant on Dundas West has a Greek twist to it, serving tzatziki, Greek poutine, olives and calamari alongside their fish and chips. 

High Seas

Greek food is on the menu as well as iconic fish and chips at this Islington restaurant.

Halibut House

Get halibut, cod, haddock, shrimp, scallops and clams prepared in a variety of styles with a number of sides to choose from the Etobicoke location of this chain on Danforth.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Kingsway Fish and Chips

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

The top 10 fish and chips in Etobicoke

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Bluestone Lane, Plan B Burgers, Koh Lipe, Thirstea, Mineral

One of Toronto's most popular Italian restaurants is closing

Eataly's first Toronto location is opening later this year

Popular Toronto pub forced to close after triple rent increase

This Week on DineSafe: KFC, School, McDonald's, Joe Bird, Aroma, Fran's, Loga's Corner

American chain Potbelly Sandwich has closed all their Toronto locations

Toronto might make restaurants and bars clean up cigarette butts