The top 5 new Turkish restaurants in Toronto

New Turkish restaurants in Toronto make jaws drop with gigantic meat platters, mouths water with delicious mezes, and imaginations wander with recipes from the Mediterranean. Plus, you can't go wrong with even more places to grab a Turkish coffee or tea.

Here are my picks for the top new Turkish restaurants in Toronto.

This St. Clair West spot that’s also a design store serves massive platters of grilled meats.

Mediterranean food is what's on the menu at the new Yonge and Eglinton location of this popular upscale restaurant that serves Turkish manti dumplings.

Humongous meat platters are the order of the day at this restaurant at Keele and Wilson that also does elaborate Turkish breakfasts.

Giant puffy flatbread is made to order at this restaurant at Yonge and Lawrence that does all sorts of traditional Turkish dishes like kebabs and pide.

This new addition to Market 707 on Dundas West serves quick handheld snacks like simit alongside Turkish coffee and tea.