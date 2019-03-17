Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
ozzys burgers toronto

Popular Toronto halal burger joint is getting another location

Known for making some of the most stacked, cheesiest cheeseburgers in Kensington Market, Ozzy's Burgers is bringing a little of their halal magic to Vaughan soon.

Video footage posted to the restaurant's Facebook page shows a much larger, sleeker space than the Kensington one. They haven't released the address yet, but apparently the spot is in the Jane St. and Rutherford Rd. area.

They plan to open around the end of March, so if you happen to live nearby and love burgers, unhinge your jaw now.

If you're not close to Kensington or Vaughan, don't fret: apparently Ozzy's is planning to open a Mississauga location in August 2019. Who knows where their burger conquest will lead them next?

