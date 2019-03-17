The 10 most anticipated Toronto restaurant openings this spring

Restaurants coming to Toronto this spring are all about what's fresh and green, like Peruvian sushi, vegan brunch and plant-based dumplings.

Here are my picks for the most anticipated Toronto restaurant openings this spring.

This long-awaited Toronto outpost of a Japanese-Peruvian fusion restaurant is finally slated to open in Brookfield Place in May.

A chef with two Michelin stars is moving to Toronto and opening his own restaurant in Yorkville serving his edomae-style sushi.

Nota Bene near Osgoode station is being replaced by another extension of Planta at the end of the month serving vegan sushi, dumplings and cocktails.

This vegan Montreal spot is coming to King and Portland this May to serve brunch, burgers, tacos and booze.

One of Toronto's biggest beer brands is turning their outdoor space at Roundhouse Park into a German-style beer garden just in time for sunnier weather.

Lovers of outrageous caesars should have a new destination to drink their favourite brunch bevvy topped with burgers, brownies and pulled pork sliders at King and Church by around mid-May.

Smoothies, toasts, bowls and salads should be available this month from the first Toronto outpost of a Calgary cafe, with another location at College Park to follow.

An “Israeli kitchen” from the people behind Mira, Kost and Byblos should be opening sometime around May at King and Portland.

Opening up at Bloor and Sherbourne sometime in April, this new O&B concept will serve food and drink all day in a 127-year-old house.

After lying dormant for a while due to flood damage, Pick 6ix is ready to reopen at the end of March as a sports bar.