martha stewart canopy

Martha Stewart partnering with Ontario weed company on edibles

Ah, Martha Stewart. The one woman who can present as a dear old lady and a totally hip cool kid all at once. 

The queen of both teaching you to cook and (allegedly) rolling a fattie with Snoop Dogg is now coming to Ontario for a partnership with a local cannabis company. 

Canopy Growth Co., a cannabis producer in Ontario, will join with Martha Stewart to develop a line of CBD-based hemp products. 

The cannabis corp plans to utilize Martha Stewart's knowledge in product development and marketing to consumers. The consumers in this case will apparently include pets, as the line of products will be for both human and animal use. 

Martha's old friend Snoop is also paired with Canopy Growth, which helps produce his Leafs by Snoop products, intended for medical marijuana use. 

Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart partnering with Ontario weed company on edibles

