Toronto is getting a store for cricket and ant candy

If you've ever had a burning desire to know what crickets taste like, you're in luck: these creepy crawlies will be on the menu of a new store baking up edible insects, opening this spring.

Cookie Martinez—Toronto's queen of chocolate covered crickets and cricket-filled empanadas—has announced she's opening up a storefront in the Junction Triangle on April 1.

She's been selling cricket brittle out of her stall at Market 707 for several years, but the baker says she's expanding with a second location that will offer more options of edible creations using crickets, Colombian ants, silk worms and meal worms.

The new store will replace the market Urban Acorn at 1565 Dupont St., where she'll be running her busy catering business out of while also selling insect candy.

Cookie says she'll also be holding her monthly insect tastings, and there are plans to hold some Colombian insect-centric supper clubs as well.