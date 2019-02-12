Toronto neighbourhood not sure it wants Starbucks to open

It looks like Starbucks is closing in on some of the neighbourhoods in Toronto without them.

At Bloor and Gladstone, across from Bloorcourt’s branch of the Toronto Public Library, a Starbucks looks to be opening in the space formerly occupied by Roma 1090, which had been in business for over 30 years.

Nearby neighbourhoods Bloordale and the Junction Triangle still have yet to be infiltrated by the chain.

Though the area is already home to several big chains like a Tim Horton’s, Popeyes, and A&W, with a Starbucks already technically located not far away in Dufferin Mall, locals are less than happy about the latest big brand to arrive on the scene.

Most comments on social media lament the replacement of a family business by a megachain, especially with so many indie cafes already open nearby. Some others sarcastically welcomed our java overlords, while still others jadedly remarked upon the inevitability of gentrification.

Even if coffee is more your speed than pizza and pasta, there are still lots of great independent cafes in Toronto you can support instead of Starbucks, some just steps from this new location.