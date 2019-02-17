Toronto winemaker forced to change name so it can sell wine by the glass

If those in the Lower Ossington area notice some big changes to a local winery, no need to worry...it's still in Macedo family hands.

Macedo Wines & Organics at 30 Ossington is being forced to change its name to Downtown Winery in order to sell their wines by the glass.

There are legal issues with their ability to obtain the permit under the name, as they were informed there should be no confusion between this location and their already existing Dufferin location.

Toronto winery requests a permit to allow them to sell wine by the glass. AGCO tells them they need to change their name first. Liquor laws! https://t.co/gLoLdtcOfF pic.twitter.com/pMhVDlhpnN — Matt Elliott (@GraphicMatt) February 14, 2019

The issue is that the Ossington location has the same Ferment on Premise licence as the Dufferin location, meaning they can't sell wine by the glass there. However, the Dufferin location is divided into two separate spaces, a U-Vin where wine is made for customers, and a Winery where wine is retailed, and can also be sold by the glass.

The Macedo family is fighting to adjust the name to Downtown Macedo Winery, as they don't want to erase the legacy associated with the name they've worked to build over decades in Toronto.

In the meantime, they're planning major renovations including putting in seating. When they reopen in summer 2019, they plan to serve small snacks like popcorn, host events, and even sell wine in cans.