Peruvian chain Chotto Matte announces Toronto opening date

Those seeking a taste of the Japanese-Peruvian fusion sushi from Toronto’s first location of chain Chotto Matte won’t have to wait much longer.

Officially set to open in May 2019, this outpost will mark the first Chotto Matte in Canada. The 10,000-square-foot space with a capacity of more than 400 and design inspired by contemporary urban Tokyo is situated in Brookfield Place.

The brainchild of Michelin-starred restaurateur Kurt Zdesar (European director for Nobu), the menu is a representation of Japanese-Peruvian Nikkei cuisine. With specific vegetarian and Nikkei tasting menus available, expect dishes like lobster and wild prawn ceviche or Nikkei gyoza served alongside piscos, Japanese whiskies and creative cocktails.

Chotto Matte will take the opportunity to launch their first-ever cocktail lounge concept exclusive to Toronto, AkACHAN, featuring nightly DJs. There’s also going to be a grill counter, sushi bar and summer terrace. As if we weren’t longing for spring enough already.