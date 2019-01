Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest food news in Toronto and gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

The Winding Road, serving northern Chinese cuisine including Peking duck, noodles and BBQ, has opened at 5 Baldwin Street in Baldwin Village.

Urban Falafel, an Israeli falafel spot, is now open at 850 Sheppard Avenue West in North York.

Vietnoms, a Vietnamese pho and street food joint, can be found at 243 Sheppard Avenue East in North York.

