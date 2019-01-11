One of the most iconic things about Kensington Market could soon be gone forever

Few things define Kensington Market more than the bins of nuts and fruits jutting out onto Baldwin Street outside Salamanca Dry Foods Store.

The longtime Peruvian grocery store has been selling dried figs, medjool dates and packs of yerba mate tea for 42 years, and its collection of bulk food dispensers has sat beneath its faded turquoise awning for almost just as long.

For the past few months, however, the bins have been nowhere to be found. And according to Salamanca's owner, Vicky, they might not come back.

Since January of last year, Salamanca's has been faced with a new yearly fee of $700 to keep their iconic display out front.

It's part of a bylaw surrounding the Boulevard Marketing Permit—the application for the permit is $93.45 alone—which allows businesses to operate an outdoor marketing stall.

Up to this point, Salamanca had been paying for a much cheaper legacy permit, obtained by Vicky's uncle Pablo Cahuas who first opened the store decades ago.

The bylaw has recently been updated, with increased prices and new limits on the minimum distance from the street. Plus there's been a marked increase of inspections in the Market the past year or so, says Vicky.

So, on top of the requirements for a new fireproof and waterproof awning (the cheapest is around $4,500), the cost of smaller bins to fit the one-metre distance rule (about $2,000), insurance, and necessary renos on the store's floor, an outdoor stall just doesn't seem feasible.

"It is hard," says Vicky. "That's why we are losing Kensington Market."

On top of that, rent is about $3,500 a month, and it's not going to get cheaper.

The City has made a public effort to preserve the Market's historic integrity with its Kensington Market Heritage Conservation District Study by freezing demolitions in the area.

"As a social enclave and market space, the district has long supported diverse and alternative cultural expressions and practices," says the conservation study.

"These began with Jewish market in the 1910s, when methods of buying, selling, and displaying goods stood in stark contrast to those of other markets and commercial areas of Toronto."

But, at the end of the fiscal day, the freeze might just all be for show.

Despite acknowledging the importance of outdoor stalls as part and parcel of Kensington's "distinctly vibrant, colourful, and chaotic character," rising property prices and changing bylaws make it impossible for longtime businesses to keep their practices afloat.

Beloved features like Salamanca's outdoor nut and fruit shop might be a thing of the past, if Vicky isn't able to get things figured out by the summer.

"Kensington is changing," she says. "That's why [the] city is losing the heart of Toronto."