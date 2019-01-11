Drake is launching his own champagne and it isn't cheap

It was only a matter of time before Instagram's own Champagne Papi started pushing his own bubbly.

Introducing Mod Sélection Champagne by Drake: the fruit of a collaboration between the Toronto recording artist and DeLeón Tequila's Brent Hocking.

The brand promises "the purest expression of balance and terroir" in the world, according to Complex, and it damn well better at $300 a bottle ($400, if you'd rather a rosé).

Industry publication The Drinks Business reports that the "House of Mod Sélection" has been producing champagne in France's Vallée de la Marne since 1892, and that it prides itself on using only grapes that demonstrate "optimal levels of sugar, acidity, and maturity."

The champagne will be distributed through Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits and two types are available for pre-order now: Mod Réserve, a "distingushed cuvée" and Mod Rosé, "a superb expression of elegance and viticulture."

Bless this house, indeed, whatever that means in the context of Drake-endorsed wine.