South St. Burger chain sold to owner of La Diperie

South St. Burger has just been acquired by MTY Group, the group behind other chains La Diperie, Thai Express and Manchu Wok.

Within the next 90 days, gourmet burgers should be officially added to that roster.

Offering 30 gourmet toppings for their burgers, over a dozen South St. Burger locations currently operate in Toronto. Signature items include the Hawaiian with ginger-glazed pineapple, and the Nacho with guac and salsa.

South St. has 26 franchised and 14 corporate restaurants total. If those numbers grow, it could mean good news for lovers of burgers, fries and shakes across the city.