Popular Toronto brewery in crisis after supplier goes bankrupt

One of Toronto's local breweries has been hit hard by a supplier's financial problems this week.

Indie Alehouse, one of the Junction's hottest spots, recently posted on various social media channels that they were in a bit of trouble after their equipment supplier, DME, closed for good.

DME is based in Prince Edward Island and provides equipment and other tools to over 1,600 breweries around the world. The company merged with another, NSI, and were bought out by a Toronto-based corporation called Clearspring.

Last week we were informed that the supplier of our new 30BBL expansion brewery from NSI (via parent co. DME) was not going to be coming to us in December/Jan as had been originally planned...

Statement continued in image. pic.twitter.com/Wr5xP3kISE — The Indie Alehouse (@indiealehouse) December 4, 2018

Jason Fisher, owner of Indie Alehouse, had just ordered a ton of new equipment and machinery from NSI before learning that the merged companies were in receivership.

What devastating news, but so nice to read of all the support your fellow brewers and financiers are providing. I’m also sure you will survive this set back and go on to brewing more great beer! 👍🍺 — Chris Perks (@chperks) December 4, 2018

Indie and Fisher are now out $800,000, which was already spent on new equipment the brewery will never see.

According to a social media post, others have stepped in to help provide used equipment and other assistance. But, as Fisher points out, smaller breweries without suh a safety net will suffer harder and may even need to close.

@indiealehouse this really sucks, let us know if there is any way we can help from the north - equipment, broker, you name it. I’m there every time I hit Hogtown, you’ve got a great thing going! Strength - — LOW Brewing Company (@lowbrewco) December 5, 2018

Indie Alehouse is staying open, but will most likely be struggling for some time.

Fisher writes, "Large companies get bailouts, banks always get their money, but small businesses have to rely on each other and their strong local community to survive."