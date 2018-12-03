Beer stores and LCBO in Toronto now open later

After announcing some changes to Ontario's liquor laws two weeks ago, the PC government has now extended the opening hours of LCBO locations and Beer Stores across the province.

As of Sunday, December 2, this new policy allows liquor sales at retail locations to open until 11 p.m., seven days a week. Previously, the limit was 9 p.m. and earlier on weekends.

Starting today, alcohol retailers in Ontario will be permitted to expand sales hours to 9am-11pm, seven days a week. More convenience and choice for Ontario consumers! pic.twitter.com/KeuY5ubxOz — Doug Ford (@fordnation) December 2, 2018

The policy is part of the provincial government's Plan for the People, which also includes capping minimum wage and cancelling rebate programs.

The PC party has also said they plan to allow retail alcohol sales in places like convenience stores, but there is no word on how or when that will happen yet.