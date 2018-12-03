Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
lcbo

Beer stores and LCBO in Toronto now open later

Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

After announcing some changes to Ontario's liquor laws two weeks ago, the PC government has now extended the opening hours of LCBO locations and Beer Stores across the province. 

As of Sunday, December 2, this new policy allows liquor sales at retail locations to open until 11 p.m., seven days a week. Previously, the limit was 9 p.m. and earlier on weekends.

The policy is part of the provincial government's Plan for the People, which also includes capping minimum wage and cancelling rebate programs.

The PC party has also said they plan to allow retail alcohol sales in places like convenience stores, but there is no word on how or when that will happen yet. 

Lead photo by

Lauren O'Neil

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

This Week on DineSafe: Onoir, 7-Eleven, Ramen Raijin, Ehwa, The Beet, Subway, Wild Wing

Beer stores and LCBO in Toronto now open later

The top 10 new restaurant openings in Toronto for November

The top 5 new restaurants on the Danforth

The top 10 gourmet gift baskets in Toronto for Christmas

Toronto Food Events: Hangover Pizza Battle, Hoppy Holidays, Rose Beef, Filipinoesque

Another one of Susur Lee's restaurants is closing in Toronto

Toronto restaurant makes amends for racial discrimination incident