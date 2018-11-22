Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 30 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
pizza forno toronto

Toronto's newest pizza joint is a computer screen

Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 30 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

It turns out the strange new screen that just popped up in Corktown is, in fact, a pizza joint. 

Pizza Forno just opened up a location at 535 Adelaide Street East, and it's the most innovative way to order pizzas in Toronto right now. 

Just to be clear, it's not actually a store—there's no seating or even humans to speak of here. 

pizza forno toronto

Pizza Forno is an automated pizza machine that's open 24/7. Photo by Tanya Mok.

This invention from Brampton-based equipment company TFI Food Equipment Solutions is somewhere between an ATM machine and the DIY screens at McDonald's, allowing its customers order their pies from a screen in the wall. 

There's four different types of personal-sized pizzas to choose from: BBQ chicken, honey with goat cheese, mozzarella cheese, and of course, pepperoni. 

Pizzas are obviously not made to order: there's ready-made pies in the automated machine, which assembles, boxes, and pops out your order from a little slot within three minutes. 

It's card-only payment, and prices range from $13 to $16 for a hot boxed pizza, and $1 less for cold pizzas which you can take home and heat up yourself. 

The best part about the whole thing might be the fact that the machine is open 24/7, unlike most other pizzerias which require actual humans.

This convenient contraption is the only location of Pizza Forno right now, but I have a feeling there'll be more popping up before long. 

Lead photo by

Tanya Mok

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto's newest pizza joint is a computer screen

Parts & Labour is closing after 10 years in Toronto

Union Station's new food court is finally opening next week

Toronto is getting a new arcade bar

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Donna's, Lady Marmalade, Chicken in the Kitchen

Everyone in Toronto is throwing out romaine lettuce

Loblaws launches shop and scan technology in Toronto

The top 5 new restaurants in Leslieville and Riverside