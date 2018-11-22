Toronto's newest pizza joint is a computer screen

It turns out the strange new screen that just popped up in Corktown is, in fact, a pizza joint.

Pizza Forno just opened up a location at 535 Adelaide Street East, and it's the most innovative way to order pizzas in Toronto right now.

Just to be clear, it's not actually a store—there's no seating or even humans to speak of here.

This invention from Brampton-based equipment company TFI Food Equipment Solutions is somewhere between an ATM machine and the DIY screens at McDonald's, allowing its customers order their pies from a screen in the wall.

There's four different types of personal-sized pizzas to choose from: BBQ chicken, honey with goat cheese, mozzarella cheese, and of course, pepperoni.

Pizzas are obviously not made to order: there's ready-made pies in the automated machine, which assembles, boxes, and pops out your order from a little slot within three minutes.

It's card-only payment, and prices range from $13 to $16 for a hot boxed pizza, and $1 less for cold pizzas which you can take home and heat up yourself.

The best part about the whole thing might be the fact that the machine is open 24/7, unlike most other pizzerias which require actual humans.

This convenient contraption is the only location of Pizza Forno right now, but I have a feeling there'll be more popping up before long.