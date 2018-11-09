Lawyers and Lattes is Toronto's first law cafe

Looking for someone to help you with a rental agreement? A pre-nup, maybe? A divorce? Maybe you need to register a trademark, or write a legal will.

Whatever the case, at some point in your fabulous adult life, you're probably going to need a lawyer (or at the very least some legal advice).

Now, with the launch of a unique new spot on Eglinton Avenue West, you can find one lickety-split without needing to search for a firm or their rates. Also, there's coffee. And macarons.

Lawyers and Lattes, now open at 511 Eglinton W., is the first cafe of its kind in Canada: A legal cafe. Essentially, it's a cute restaurant where anyone can go to get help from a lawyer. The team also hosts free legal seminars, from time to time.

Large menus exist for both the law services and beverages offered here, allowing patrons to kill two birds with one stone (or scone, as the case may be).

The rates for all home, business, family and even tax-related legal jobs are listed in plain sight on the website, too, so you know what you're paying for up front.

A purchase and sale agreement costs $99, for instance, while a notary stamp will only run you about $25. More complicated services like a business incorporation or separation agreement will cost you a fair bit more, but often they're necessary evils.

What Lawyers and Lattes provides, aside from a more convenient way to access legal help, is the option to work with a lawyer while eating pulled BBQ mushroom sandwiches and drinking flat whites.

You really can't put a price on that.

Just kidding, you can. It's $9.99 for the sandwich and $3.49 for the drink. Avoiding all of those unnecessary hours in a stuffy law office, though? That's free.