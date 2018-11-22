Toronto is getting a new arcade bar

Eat & Drink
arcade bar toronto

Gamers and cosplayers, assemble: there's a brand new games lounge coming to the city, and it looks like it's going to be big. 

A new spot called Pixels and Pints is slated to open up just a few minutes' walk from Broadview Station, taking over the old school Polish spot Mihalis Place at 791 Broaview Ave.

It's expected to open its doors before winter hits, and when it does, visitors will be able to pay $5 to play over 30 arcade games and more than 2,000 home console games while drinking some brews.

Expect arcade classics like Buck Hunter and Ivan Stewart's Super Off Road (the one with three steering wheels—cool). 

For the real geeks, there'll be weekly events like Geek Trivia and cosplay contests, and video game tourneys on the daily. You can even host a party there, if you and your crew are all about that Atari life.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

