christmas bar toronto

Toronto is getting a Christmas-themed bar

Twelve days of Christmas? Please. In Toronto, we won’t settle for less than 30.

Civil Liberties is working with Miracle, a Christmas-themed cocktail bar pop-up, to create the most festive space ever at 251 Queen West from November 23 all the way until December 26.

If you’re the type that can hardly wait until Halloween is over to dig out that hilarious ugly sweater, this event is for you. The pop-ups are always dripping in holiday kitsch with tons of twinkly lights and wrapping paper. Expect drinks like eggnog and bevvies topped with whipped cream.

The concept originally started in New York City when a bar owner turned his in-progress bar into a Christmas pop-up to an overwhelmingly positive response. If Toronto’s love of all things Christmas persists, odds are this temporary cocktail bar will be just as swamped.

Montreal and Calgary are also some Canadian cities set to get their own Christmas-themed bar. Start prepping for the holiday season! 

