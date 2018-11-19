Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
dinesafe toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Tim Hortons, Touti Gelati, Pizza Pizza, Milagro, Thai Express

Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This week on DineSafe Touti Gelati and Thai Express were shuttered after receiving red cards upon inspection from Toronto health inspectors. If that's not bad enough, three locations of Tim Hortons were also busted. 

Learn what other Toronto spots got in deep trouble with city health inspectors.

Japango (122 Elizabeth St.)
  • Inspected on: November 12, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
McDonald's (630 Keele St.)
  • Inspected on: November 12, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Meating on Queen (1160 Queen St. East)
  • Inspected on: November 12, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Refrigerated potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature above 4°C.
Pizza Pizza (558 Bloor St. West)
  • Inspected on: November 12, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Touti Gelati (550 Queens Quay West)
  • Inspected on: November 13, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard (rodents) and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Scaddabush (382 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: November 14, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Sushi Legend (11 Ravel Rd.)
  • Inspected on: November 14, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Thai Express (1 Dundas St. West)
  • Inspected on: November 14, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard.
Tim Hortons (2075 Bayview Ave.)
  • Inspected on: November 14, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Pizzaiolo (123 Spadina Ave.)
  • Inspected on: November 15, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Tim Hortons (176 Front St. East)
  • Inspected on: November 15, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Kibo Sushi (1169 Queen St. East)
  • Inspected on: November 16, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Milagro (783 Queen St. West)
  • Inspected on: November 16, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Tim Hortons (2575 Danforth Ave.)
  • Inspected on: November 16, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Ruth's Chris Steak House just opened a location in Markham

This Week on DineSafe: Tim Hortons, Touti Gelati, Pizza Pizza, Milagro, Thai Express

Popular Toronto chicken joint closing after 38 years

Toronto's container market struggling now that cold weather has come

Enter for a chance to win passes to the Gourmet Food & Wine Expo

Toronto Food Events: Gin Smash Bash, Trufflepalooza, Winterlicious, Tea Festival

LCBO and Beer Stores in Toronto are now going to be open later

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Casa Fuego, Opium Bar, Councillor, Pizza Forno