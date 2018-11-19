This Week on DineSafe: Tim Hortons, Touti Gelati, Pizza Pizza, Milagro, Thai Express

This week on DineSafe Touti Gelati and Thai Express were shuttered after receiving red cards upon inspection from Toronto health inspectors. If that's not bad enough, three locations of Tim Hortons were also busted.

Learn what other Toronto spots got in deep trouble with city health inspectors.

Japango (122 Elizabeth St.)

Inspected on: November 12, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Inspected on: November 12, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Meating on Queen (1160 Queen St. East)

Inspected on: November 12, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Refrigerated potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature above 4°C.

Pizza Pizza (558 Bloor St. West)

Inspected on: November 12, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Touti Gelati (550 Queens Quay West)

Inspected on: November 13, 2018

Inspection finding: Red (Closed)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard (rodents) and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Scaddabush (382 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: November 14, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Sushi Legend (11 Ravel Rd.)

Inspected on: November 14, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Thai Express (1 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: November 14, 2018

Inspection finding: Red (Closed)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard.

Tim Hortons (2075 Bayview Ave.)

Inspected on: November 14, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Pizzaiolo (123 Spadina Ave.)

Inspected on: November 15, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Tim Hortons (176 Front St. East)

Inspected on: November 15, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Kibo Sushi (1169 Queen St. East)

Inspected on: November 16, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Milagro (783 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: November 16, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Tim Hortons (2575 Danforth Ave.)