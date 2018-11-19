Ruth's Chris Steak House just opened a location in Markham

Ruth’s Chris Steak House has a brand new location in downtown Markham. This adds to the 155 global locations of the restaurant with origins in New Orleans.

Markham residents can now finally dig into the same sizzling steaks served with loads of butter on 500-degree plates as those nearer to Canada’s first location at Toronto’s Hilton have since 1995.

Complete with 15-foot ceilings and a “floating bar,” the new location is open now at 170 Enterprise Boulevard.

In addition to the Hilton location, the GTA has a third Ruth’s Chris at 970 Dixon Road.