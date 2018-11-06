Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
The top 10 restaurants near the Sony Centre in Toronto

Restaurants near the Sony Centre in Toronto make for ideal spots to hit up before concerts, talks, plays and events of all varieties that take place at this high-calibre downtown venue. The best part about seeing a performance there is that there are loads of great eats within walking distance so you can make sure you get to your seats in plenty of time.

Here are my picks for the top restaurants near the Sony Centre in Toronto.

Fresh on Front

Vegans and non-vegans alike can bask in the calm atmosphere and enjoy a cocktail made with cold-pressed juice at the Front St. location of one of Toronto’s most popular plant-based restaurants. 

Goose Island

Sample rare one-off brews that are exclusive collabs between a revered Chicago craft brand and Toronto’s own brewmasters, and fill up on fun but fancy pub food on the Esplanade at the same time.

East Thirty Six

An early, daily opening time of 4 p.m. at this restaurant on Wellington means you’ll never be left in the lurch for dinner plans that mesh with show times, and late night offerings mean there’s still an opportunity to grab a little something if you didn’t get the chance. 

Sukhothai

One of Toronto's favourite pad thai is a short walk away at the Wellington St. location of the restaurant chain. 

Hogtown Smoke

Make an evening of it with a barbeque feast before or after an event at this spot on Colborne Lane.

C’est What

Unwind and discuss the night's happenings with a craft pint at this relaxing and reliable pub on Front St. known for its extensive beer selection.

Union Chicken

Chicken of both the rotisserie and fried variety is great for a quality group meal to accompany a great time, conveniently located right in Union Station. 

Walrus Pub

Class meets casual at this upscale after-work watering hole at Wellington and Bay. Bonus: there’s a ping pong bar in the basement if you need to unleash some pent-up energy before or after sitting for a while.

Paramount on Front

Basic and hearty Middle Eastern favourites that’s a cut above average are what's on the menu at the Front St. location of this chain next to St. Lawrence Market.

Amano

Feel like you’re seeing two shows in one evening by starting out your night at the lively bar of this subterranean restaurant in Union Station where you can watch fresh pasta being made before your eyes. 

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at The Walrus Pub

