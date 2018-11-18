Popular Toronto chicken joint closing after 38 years

A longstanding Toronto restaurant will cease serving their chicken and ribs shortly after the beginning of next month.

Located at 1633 The Queensway in Etobicoke, the lease on the The Q Queensway Rotisserie and Grill is ending, and they’ll have to stop serving their signature comfort food on December 2.

The Q was formerly a St-Hubert, and Ontario fans of the Quebec chain flock there since they retain the rights to the same dishes, such as the chicken, ribs, fries, sauce and hamburger bun dinner rolls.

If you’re just discovering this now, at least you still have a couple more weeks to gorge on $9.95 quarter leg dinners and brunch until 2 p.m.

The place has been in business for almost 40 years. That means they competed with Toronto’s most famous chicken and ribs chain, Swiss Chalet, for the majority of their 65-plus year reign.

So long, The Q, and thanks for all the chicken.