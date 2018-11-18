Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
the q toronto

Popular Toronto chicken joint closing after 38 years

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A longstanding Toronto restaurant will cease serving their chicken and ribs shortly after the beginning of next month.

Located at 1633 The Queensway in Etobicoke, the lease on the The Q Queensway Rotisserie and Grill is ending, and they’ll have to stop serving their signature comfort food on December 2. 

The Q was formerly a St-Hubert, and Ontario fans of the Quebec chain flock there since they retain the rights to the same dishes, such as the chicken, ribs, fries, sauce and hamburger bun dinner rolls.

If you’re just discovering this now, at least you still have a couple more weeks to gorge on $9.95 quarter leg dinners and brunch until 2 p.m.

The place has been in business for almost 40 years. That means they competed with Toronto’s most famous chicken and ribs chain, Swiss Chalet, for the majority of their 65-plus year reign. 

So long, The Q, and thanks for all the chicken.

Lead photo by

The Q

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Popular Toronto chicken joint closing after 38 years

Toronto's container market struggling now that cold weather has come

Enter for a chance to win passes to the Gourmet Food & Wine Expo

Toronto Food Events: Gin Smash Bash, Trufflepalooza, Winterlicious, Tea Festival

LCBO and Beer Stores in Toronto are now going to be open later

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Casa Fuego, Opium Bar, Councillor, Pizza Forno

The top 15 restaurants near Scotiabank Arena in Toronto

The top 5 new restaurants in Roncesvalles