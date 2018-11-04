The top 5 new Thai restaurants in Toronto

New Thai restaurants in Toronto are the latest purveyors in all the refined flavours flavours that this cuisine has to offer. Expect spicy curries, aromatic tom yum soups, and sweet Thai iced teas.

Here are my picks for the top new Thai restaurants in Toronto.

Chef Mo is back with another impeccable restaurant following the success of her Danforth project Sala Modern Thai. This Little Italy spot is a bit more fitting for date night, but the tom yum lobster pad thai is worth trying on any regular day.

The all-bamboo exterior of this restaurant in Little India makes it hard to miss. There's likely nothing on this menu you haven't seen before, but the quality of the pad thai and pad gra prow—plus a menu of cocktails—is what sets this modern spot apart.

It doesn't get much prettier than the pink floral motifs at this Yonge newcomer just south of Eglinton. Helmed by Sherry Papa (who was behind the now-shuttered restaurant Shanee) Dee delivers with the same gooey fried cheese bites and her massive signature pad thai.

Head to the all-blue building by Eglinton and Allen Road to visit the second location of this well-known Thai purveyor. As the story goes, Nimman's chef comes from a family line that's once prepared food for the Thai royal family, so go with high standards.

The popular establishment dishing up fusion Thai foods now has a third location in addition to its restaurants by Yonge and Sheppard and Steeles. As always, street food like the khao soi poutine is up for order.