Bilingual LCBO ad features hilarious copy editing fail

You've got to give it to advertisers in Canada: Fitting both the English and French versions of every message into a decent-looking package is no easy task.

But this is just stupid bad:

Multiple posters have been spotted recently at LCBO stores across the province that include a line of obvious placeholder text (words that serve as visual reference for designers who don't yet have the right copy).

"Bring it home," reads one of the posters in English, front and centre, with "this week" written below.

What's meant to be the French version of this line can be seen directly below the English, but instead of the actual translation — something like "apporter à la maison cette semaine" — it says "French bring it home," and then "cette semaine."

What a gaffe!



I took French immersion so I know it should be “Comment dit-on bring it home.” https://t.co/xj4ivXX1ui — John Bowman (@johnbowman) October 31, 2018

It's hard to fathom how this one slipped past quality control, but people seem to be getting a chuckle out of the mistake.

Good thing it happened to the LCBO, though, as opposed to a retailer with stores in Quebec. Now that would be a disaster.