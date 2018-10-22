This Week on DineSafe: Tim Hortons, Thai Bright, Chito's Pizza, Hakka Legend

This week on DineSafe a vendor inside the Village by the Grange food court was shutdown by city health inspectors. Thai Bright landed six infractions, two of which were crucial.

Find out what other Toronto restaurants got busted by health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Thai Bright (109 McCaul St.)

Inspected on: October 15, 2018

Inspection finding: Red (Closed)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Inspected on: October 16, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Petite Thuet (1162 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: October 16, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food.

Tim Hortons (419 Bloor St. East)

Inspected on: October 16, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Athens Pastries (14 Banigan Dr.)

Inspected on: October 17, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Lotus Garden (3460 Danforth Ave.)

Inspected on: October 17, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 4)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Janchenko Bakery (2394 Bloor St. West)

Inspected on: October 18, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°.

Strange Love Coffee (627 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: October 18, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Annabelle (909 Davenport Rd.)

Inspected on: October 19, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Bob Coffee Bar (440 Christie St.)

Inspected on: October 19, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Hakka Legend (2058 Ellesmere Rd.)