This Week on DineSafe: Tim Hortons, Thai Bright, Chito's Pizza, Hakka Legend

This week on DineSafe a vendor inside the Village by the Grange food court was shutdown by city health inspectors. Thai Bright landed six infractions, two of which were crucial.
Find out what other Toronto restaurants got busted by health inspectors this week on DineSafe.
- Inspected on: October 15, 2018
- Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: October 16, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
- Inspected on: October 16, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food.
- Inspected on: October 16, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: October 17, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: October 17, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 4)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: October 18, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°.
- Inspected on: October 18, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Annabelle (909 Davenport Rd.)
- Inspected on: October 19, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: October 19, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: October 19, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure food handler in food premise refrains from conduct that could result in contamination of food areas.
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.