Eat & Drink
Lisa Power
Posted 6 hours ago
st Lawrence market toronto

St. Lawrence Market turns into a night market next month

Dear, old, slightly-austere St. Lawrence Market is getting all gussied up next month when it turns into a huge night market.

Evening at the Market returns November 8 to pair stinky cheeses with acrobats during this big, market-wide party.

Sixty-four of the market's merchants will be open late to serve up a big variety of gourmet goodies alongside drinks, live entertainment, photo booths, music and shopping.

All proceeds from the evening go to Second Harvest Food Rescue.

Tickets for this event go on sale October 9 and, if past year's events are any indication of its popularity, you can expect them to get scooped up pretty quick.

