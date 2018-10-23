Rosen's Cinnamon Buns is closing on College Street

Want to be able to say your bakery is where the best cinnamon buns in Toronto were made?

Rosen’s Cinnamon Buns is closing their College St. Bakery and their entire 1060-square-foot space is up for grabs. It was opened and renovated only two years ago.

If you want to live the dream, buying the equipment and taking over the lease will set you back $125,000. It comes with brand new equipment, wiring, and plumbing.

Torontonians can blame their own ravenous demand for cinnamon buns: it’s just too much to keep up with, and owner Amy Rosen needs to move to a larger space or find a co-packer for her cinnamon bun operation.

She’s not selling the Rosen’s brand, recipes or bakery itself, just the space and equipment at College and Ossington.

Aside from the fact that I don’t have $125K just lying around, baking is a lot of hard work, so personally I think I’ll be taking a pass on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

All I can hope is that wherever Rosen’s Buns relocates to, it’s even closer to me.