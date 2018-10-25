Porter just got rid of free coffee and snacks at Toronto Island airport

Which would you rather have: Free, unlimited quantities of decent coffee and the best damn shortbread cookies you've ever tasted, or the mere opportunity to buy a slightly fancier espresso-based beverage and some Calabrese flatbread?

Sorry frequent flyers out of Billy Bishop Airport, you no longer have a choice in the matter.

Porter Airlines has quietly pulled its beloved bevy of free snacks and drinks from its lounges at Toronto's island airport, leaving cookie lovers even more heartbroken than when the airline dared to change shortbread brands in 2017.

There is no more free coffee at Billy Bishop Airport.

I feel lost

So lost



Privledged yes.

But still lost — Cory Bowles (@corybowles) October 25, 2018

This change follows the unveiling of Nieuport Aviation's bigger, more comfortable lounges at Billy Bishop Airport, as well as several new "high-quality food, beverage and shopping experiences."

Among the new dining options for passengers awaiting flights on the island are a Balzac's Coffee outpost, a lounge delivery service called Market@416, and a tapas bar by Toronto Chef Grant van Gameren called OBISPO.

Nieuport announced in a press release earlier this month that the new restaurants and shops would showcase locally-inspired flavours and products.

We’ve got new sweet treats and local eats for you to discover on your next journey through Billy Bishop Airport. Learn more about our new concessions and shops, now open: https://t.co/bUF8tsKYly #ItsMyAirport #YTZ #FoodOnTheFly pic.twitter.com/OrEnNL5S6F — Billy Bishop Airport (@BBishopAirport) October 22, 2018

Market@416, for instance, will serve up a selection of Ontario craft beers and dishes with names like "Chinatown BBQ wings," "Downtown Benedict" and "Poutine Dawg."

YTZ's OBISPO focuses on health-conscious grab-and-go meals, according to Nieuport, though items like a charcuterie & cheese plate suggest it's also being marketed as a sit down spot.

Billy Bishop started rolling out the new domestic and transborder lounges on October 12, prompting passengers to notice and speak up about the changes—and particularly the changes to Porter's snack selection.

Thoughts on flying out of Billy Bishop airport:

Why are we keeping a ferry when we have a tunnel (and why would anyone choose it)?

If Porter isn't going to give me free cookies in the lounge anymore then what is even the point?! — Lizz Bee (@OpinionatedLizz) October 22, 2018

As welcome as the new dining options are to some, Billy Bishop Airport has long been known for its excellent selection of free snacks.

They have free, unlimited Cafe Lattes at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. I may not need to fly home. (also, free & unlimited - Canada Dry Ginger Ale, short breakd cookies, chex mix. Is this heaven?) pic.twitter.com/PSWHEPHQhg — Benjamin Downing (@BenjaminDowning) April 26, 2018

The Porter lounge shortbread cookies were particularly beloved; especially Cookie It Up's chocolate chip version, which has since been replaced with Walkers.

Breakfast at Billy Bishop before our @porterairlines flight...mmm coffee :) pic.twitter.com/qO8j9mwE24 — marie c (@mssweetmarie) November 30, 2013

Passengers can still find great cookies at Balzac's and other airport retailers, but they'll have to pay for them — And nothing tastes better than free.

No more free coffee at #Porter Billy Bishop in #TO - end of an era! pic.twitter.com/7WqocuLY4l — ECO Strategy (@ecostrategy) October 24, 2018

Despite the sadness and confusion, Billy Bishop Airport will remain the preferred point of takeoff for many in Toronto.

Free coffee or no free coffee, it still beats driving all the way up to Pearson.