Chocolate Toronto

The top 5 new chocolate shops in Toronto

New chocolate shops in Toronto are providing more places than ever to get sweet treats that go way beyond mass-produced candy bars from the corner store. Often responsibly-sourcing their ingredients and even producing chocolate just feet from where it’s sold in some cases, these just-opened shops are must-visits for chocoholics. 

Here are my picks for the top new chocolate shops in Toronto. 

Lion Coffee

Where Chocolat de Kat is made and retailed by someone who, yes, is really named Kat, this adorable St. Clair West cafe is now the source for these paint-splattered gems with flavours like yuzu. 

Soul Chocolate

Real-deal dark chocolate is made on site at this miniscule East Chinatown shop in small batches, and they’ll even lead you through tasting “flights” of their chocolate.

Mary’s Brigadeiros

This new artisan chocolate shop on Danforth East sells the prettiest brigadeiros made by hand in flavours like salted caramel, coconut and pretzel. 

Chocollata

Specializing in Brazilian truffles in many modern flavours, this newly-opened small Toronto operation in the Upper Beaches is run by a family. 

City Canteen

This one-stop shop for locally made goods in Bloor West Village retails Chocollata brigadeiros, as well as artful Babancu truffles, the creator even holding classes here.

