The top 10 gluten-free bread in Toronto

Gluten-free bread in Toronto may sound like a unicorn-like product but you can actually find it all over the city. Many of these places offer so many types of gluten-free bread and other allergen-free or vegan products, you may find it hard to walk away with just a single loaf.

Here are my picks for the top places to get gluten-free bread in Toronto.

This place makes artisan loaves appropriate for a variety of bread-based snacks, including cinnamon raisin, white bean and grape skin, Romano bean, and white bean and millet seed. Find it at health food stores like Essence of Life and The Big Carrot.

The sourdough and rye at this Bloorcourt bakery are totally gluten-free, made with oat, sorghum, buckwheat and other flours, and without using any refined sugar.

White and flax gluten-free loaves from this Toronto company are available at big retailers like Metro and Sobeys.

The gluten-free rice bread at this industrial bakery is available on Thursdays only by special request, but this place is so good it’s worth paying a visit in Scarborough.

This operation is entirely gluten-free, and makes loaves in blue corn and red lentil as well as golden flax sourdough and baguettes. You can find their loaves in select health food stores and Longo's locations around the city.

The gluten-free rice bread from here is 100 per cent natural, and there are white rice, brown rice, black rice, organic flax seed, multigrain and natural herb ginseng varieties available at places like Big Carrot, McEwan and Fiesta Farms.

This place in Etobicoke makes gluten-free baguettes, sandwich bread, multigrain sourdough and lots of other gluten-free goodies like pot pies and English muffins.

This beloved Danforth bakery sells gluten-free sesame bread on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

All products at this Thornhill bakery are made without gluten or many other allergens like dairy, eggs, soy and nuts. That includes their sourdough, white bread, chocolate bread, and cinnamon raisin bread.

You can get cinnamon raisin bread, cheese bread, teff bread, multigrain and more at this gluten-free (and very allergen-friendly) Scarborough bakery.