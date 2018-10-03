Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 5 hours ago
gluten free bread toronto

The top 10 gluten-free bread in Toronto

Gluten-free bread in Toronto may sound like a unicorn-like product but you can actually find it all over the city. Many of these places offer so many types of gluten-free bread and other allergen-free or vegan products, you may find it hard to walk away with just a single loaf.

Here are my picks for the top places to get gluten-free bread in Toronto.

Queen Street Bakery

This place makes artisan loaves appropriate for a variety of bread-based snacks, including cinnamon raisin, white bean and grape skin, Romano bean, and white bean and millet seed. Find it at health food stores like Essence of Life and The Big Carrot.

Cock-A-Doodle-Doo

The sourdough and rye at this Bloorcourt bakery are totally gluten-free, made with oat, sorghum, buckwheat and other flours, and without using any refined sugar.

O’Doughs

White and flax gluten-free loaves from this Toronto company are available at big retailers like Metro and Sobeys.

Montmartre Bakery

The gluten-free rice bread at this industrial bakery is available on Thursdays only by special request, but this place is so good it’s worth paying a visit in Scarborough.

Aidan’s Gluten Free

This operation is entirely gluten-free, and makes loaves in blue corn and red lentil as well as golden flax sourdough and baguettes. You can find their loaves in select health food stores and Longo's locations around the city.

Jennifer’s Original

The gluten-free rice bread from here is 100 per cent natural, and there are white rice, brown rice, black rice, organic flax seed, multigrain and natural herb ginseng varieties available at places like Big Carrot, McEwan and Fiesta Farms.

The Bread Essentials

This place in Etobicoke makes gluten-free baguettes, sandwich bread, multigrain sourdough and lots of other gluten-free goodies like pot pies and English muffins. 

Dough Bakeshop

This beloved Danforth bakery sells gluten-free sesame bread on Tuesdays and Saturdays. 

La Vida Cocoa

All products at this Thornhill bakery are made without gluten or many other allergens like dairy, eggs, soy and nuts. That includes their sourdough, white bread, chocolate bread, and cinnamon raisin bread.

Whisked Gluten Free

You can get cinnamon raisin bread, cheese bread, teff bread, multigrain and more at this gluten-free (and very allergen-friendly) Scarborough bakery.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Cock-A-Doodle Doo

