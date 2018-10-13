The best and worst Ali Baba's in Toronto really depend on what state of desperation you're in. Toronto is a city where delicious shawarma and falafels abound, so if you're grabbing a wrap from the Ali Baba chain, you're likely looking for something nearby, quick, and hopefully clean (though sometimes that's too much to ask).

Here are the best and worst Ali Baba's in Toronto.

Best

Yonge and Elm

If you're a Ryerson student and never dropped by this location for a falafel wrap deal, did you even go to school? Service here is always on point, music is usually bumping, and when they open up the windows in the summer, it's kind of a party.

1106 Bloor St.

This store at Bloor and Dufferin is one of the newest locations of all current existing Ali Baba's, so naturally it's also the cheapest and service is on it's A-game. How it'll look in five years is another story.

Dundas West and Burhamthorpe

In an area where food options are so lacking the only alternatives include Mamma's Pizza or a Fox and Fiddle, this Ali Baba's is a shining beacon of exemplary cuisine.

Steeles and Yonge

This location has its fair share of loyal customers—likely due to a combination of friendly service and proximity to some office buildings in a pretty dead area.

Danforth

This Danforth franchise is incredibly popular. It's right next to Broadview Station, and it's just steps away from The Social Capital and Danforth Music Hall, making it a passable late night option.

Worst

Bloor and Bathurst

This two-tiered restaurant is dingy and washrooms need more than a little work. But to be fair it's open until 5 a.m—the latest of any Ali Baba's location.

Dundas and Roncesvalles

The problem here isn't the food or the service: it's just that this place is so very old. This location is actually one of the oldest in Toronto. If they'd just do away with the sad pink walls, it might be a better dining experience overall.

Rexdale

Does this location need a good scrub down? Yes. Should employees seriously consider the option of wearing snoods while serving food? Absolutely. This standalone store does have a neighbourhood reputation for decent shawarma meats, but that doesn't really excuse the grime.