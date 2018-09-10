This Week on DineSafe: Tim Hortons, Wing Machine, 3 Brewers, Big Smoke Burger

This week on DineSafe, a location of the wing chain Wing Machine was shutdown. The restaurant on Parliament St. landed a staggering eight infractions, three of which were crucial.

Learn what other local restaurants got busted by Toronto health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Popeyes (3479 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: September 4, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food areas.

Tim Hortons (2294 Kingston Rd.)

Inspected on: September 4, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Bairrada Churrasqueira (1000 College St.)

Inspected on: September 5, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Pizza Rustica (270 Wellington St. West)

Inspected on: September 5, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 1, Significant: 5, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Refrigerated potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature above 4°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

3 Brewers (275 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: September 6, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Big Smoke Burger (799 York Mills Rd.)

Inspected on: September 6, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Golden Wheat (652 College St.)

Inspected on: September 6, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Second Cup (695 Wilson Ave.)

Inspected on: September 6, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 4)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Tim Hortons (4820 Sheppard Ave. East)

Inspected on: September 6, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Wing Machine (443 Parliament St.)

Inspected on: September 6, 2018

Inspection finding: Red (Closed)

Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 3)

Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard (insects), failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and food premise maintained in manner to permit contamination of single-service articles.

Columbus Bakery (2111 Jane St.)