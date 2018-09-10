Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 2 hours ago
dinesafe toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Tim Hortons, Wing Machine, 3 Brewers, Big Smoke Burger

This week on DineSafe, a location of the wing chain Wing Machine was shutdown. The restaurant on Parliament St. landed a staggering eight infractions, three of which were crucial. 

Learn what other local restaurants got busted by Toronto health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Popeyes (3479 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: September 4, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food areas.
Tim Hortons (2294 Kingston Rd.)
  • Inspected on: September 4, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Bairrada Churrasqueira (1000 College St.)
  • Inspected on: September 5, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Pizza Rustica (270 Wellington St. West)
  • Inspected on: September 5, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 1, Significant: 5, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Refrigerated potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature above 4°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
3 Brewers (275 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: September 6, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Big Smoke Burger (799 York Mills Rd.)
  • Inspected on: September 6, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Golden Wheat (652 College St.)
  • Inspected on: September 6, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Second Cup (695 Wilson Ave.)
  • Inspected on: September 6, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 4)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Tim Hortons (4820 Sheppard Ave. East)
  • Inspected on: September 6, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Wing Machine (443 Parliament St.)
  • Inspected on: September 6, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
  • Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard (insects), failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and food premise maintained in manner to permit contamination of single-service articles.
Columbus Bakery (2111 Jane St.)
  • Inspected on: September 7, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

