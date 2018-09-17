Make your own bubble tea Labothery opening second Toronto location
Toronto's favourite DIY bubble tea shop is opening up a second location in the PATH this fall.
Just six months after launching its super popular first location on Bay Street, the city's most creative boba shop, Labothery, has announced a new store in the Richmond-Adelaide Centre.
⚠️⚠️⚠️We are so excited to announce the opening of our second shop, located in the PATH at Richmond Adelaide-Centre! 🤗 There will be many new surprises coming up, including another collaboration 😏 Stay tuned! 😎 ⚠️⚠️⚠️⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #craftyoursignaturetea 120 Adelaide Street W, R3
People passing through the food court will soon be able to concoct their own cups of bubble tea at the laboratory-themed shop with vials of flavours and containers of tapioca, among other toppings.
The new location will likely feature Labothery's signature lab coat-wearing 'technicians' to help you customize your drink.
According to their IG post, they'll also be collaborating with another yet-to-be-named brand.
If this new store is anything like the first, you should expect some serious lineups outside the shop before getting your hands on some DIY boba.
Hector Vasquez
