Make your own bubble tea Labothery opening second Toronto location

Toronto's favourite DIY bubble tea shop is opening up a second location in the PATH this fall.

Just six months after launching its super popular first location on Bay Street, the city's most creative boba shop, Labothery, has announced a new store in the Richmond-Adelaide Centre.

People passing through the food court will soon be able to concoct their own cups of bubble tea at the laboratory-themed shop with vials of flavours and containers of tapioca, among other toppings.

The new location will likely feature Labothery's signature lab coat-wearing 'technicians' to help you customize your drink.

According to their IG post, they'll also be collaborating with another yet-to-be-named brand.

If this new store is anything like the first, you should expect some serious lineups outside the shop before getting your hands on some DIY boba.