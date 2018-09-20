Eat & Drink
This is what's replaced Falafel Queen in Toronto

Long live Falafel Queen, a late-night haunt to many drunk and hungry twenty-somethings back when Smoke's Poutinerie was still a cigar shop and Mr. Sub ruled the corner.

Known for its 5 a.m. closing time and top-notch "shawafel," the restaurant closed this summer, leaving a hole beside RBC that once hung a friendly yellow sign.

Now, the space has a new sign above it. It says PH Shawarma and has cool flames — plus, a rooster.

The restaurant is pretty new, but its offers are pretty similar to those of Falafel Queen. Expect to find samosas, hummus, lentil soup, shish tawook, falafel balls, shawarma platters and wraps.

Will PH live up to its popular, long-running predecessor? Only time and that zany split-in-half rooster will tell.

