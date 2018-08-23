Eat & Drink
toronto cat cafe

Toronto cat cafe says it's going to re-open

Toronto's most controversial cat cafe is set to reopen, as per an apology post on its Facebook page. However, it is sticking to its anti-wheelchair sentiments. 

Meow Cat Cafe temporarily ceased operations after backlash from the community over its decision to bar wheelchair users from entering. After a heated debate back and forth, the cafe shut down earlier this month.

Now, in a post to the cafe's Facebook page, it says it will reopen but is still holding strong on the anti-wheelchair rules. 

The apology post reaffirms the cafe's stance, stating that wheelchair users can choose to walk (???) or stay in one position without moving.

The post also states that the owners cannot be abelist because one of their grandmothers is in a wheelchair (again: ???). 

The full post explains that the owners are "taking steps to improve our services" so that no one will feel excluded. They do not go into detail about what, exactly, this means.

For now, it looks like the cafe is open again the public. Whether or not people will show up again is another question altogether. 

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

