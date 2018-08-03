Someone just bought 1,100 cups of coffee for Toronto to pay it forward

This Tuesday, you can get a cup of coffee from one of several fantastic independent cafes in Toronto—all without paying a single cent.

The best part? You get to do something kind for someone else afterwards.

Some mysterious benefactor has pre-purchased 1,100 free cups of coffee in the hopes of sparking a "positive pay-it-forward event" on Tuesday, August 7, according to the Toronto-based PR firm Pointman.

"It's already been a rough summer for Toronto in 2018," reads a press release detailing the event. "Between elevated threat levels, shootings and other bad-news stories, we're all looking for some good news."

So, in the spirit of celebrating all things good, the anonymous person behind this campaign has partnered with eleven independent Toronto coffee shops to create what Pointman calls #BuyTOaCoffeeDay.

Each participating business will start with 100 cups of coffee to give away on a first-come, first served basis.

The participating coffee shops include:

9 Bars Coffee at 46 St Clair Ave East

Mos Mos Coffee at 20 Bay St

Fahrenheit Coffee at 120 Lombard Street

Dineen Coffee at 140 Yonge Street

Dark Horse Espresso at 630 Queen Street East

Strange Love Coffee at 101 Spadina Avenue

Lit Espresso Bar at 1517 Bayview Avenue

UB Social Café at 3015 Dundas Street West

Hounslow’s House at 70A Hounslow Heath Road

The Big Guy’s Little Coffee Shop at 2861 Lake Shore Blvd. West

Black Gold Café at 2101 Brimley Road

"We're sponsoring #BuyTOaCoffeeDay because we firmly believe in Toronto and the kindness of strangers," said the anonymous donor in the release.

"We’ve collaborated with some of the best independent coffee shops across Toronto to kick-start acts of goodwill by buying patrons their morning brew. It will be exciting to see how the acts of kindness ripple throughout Toronto after that."