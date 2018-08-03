Someone just bought 1,100 cups of coffee for Toronto to pay it forward
This Tuesday, you can get a cup of coffee from one of several fantastic independent cafes in Toronto—all without paying a single cent.
The best part? You get to do something kind for someone else afterwards.
Some mysterious benefactor has pre-purchased 1,100 free cups of coffee in the hopes of sparking a "positive pay-it-forward event" on Tuesday, August 7, according to the Toronto-based PR firm Pointman.
"It's already been a rough summer for Toronto in 2018," reads a press release detailing the event. "Between elevated threat levels, shootings and other bad-news stories, we're all looking for some good news."
So, in the spirit of celebrating all things good, the anonymous person behind this campaign has partnered with eleven independent Toronto coffee shops to create what Pointman calls #BuyTOaCoffeeDay.
Each participating business will start with 100 cups of coffee to give away on a first-come, first served basis.
The participating coffee shops include:
"We're sponsoring #BuyTOaCoffeeDay because we firmly believe in Toronto and the kindness of strangers," said the anonymous donor in the release.
"We’ve collaborated with some of the best independent coffee shops across Toronto to kick-start acts of goodwill by buying patrons their morning brew. It will be exciting to see how the acts of kindness ripple throughout Toronto after that."
