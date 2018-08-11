Potato fast food chain Potatopia opening first Toronto location
A fast food chain that's obsessed with potatoes is bringing a menu of starchy, cheesy goodness to Toronto.
Potatopia, a New Jersey-based kiosk-turned-chain, is set to open up its first Canadian location in the newly renovated Yonge Sheppard Centre food court sometime in the near future after delaying its unveiling by several months.
While the store only has a few locations in New Jersey, New York and Florida right now, Potatopia has been growing a following with its assortment of sleep-inducing bowls of potato-based goodness.
Expect a menu of gourmet cheese fries, curly fries, potato skins and baked potatos for when you're craving a some good ol' spud.
They even have tater tots tossed in salt and pepper, and cripsy waffle fries doused in toppings like like onions (green, red, you name it), different types of cheese, and some craveable sauces made in-house.
And for those who don't feel like downing large quantities of potatos in one go (for health reasons, I suppose) there's sweet potato options as well.
It's not actually clear when Potatopia will have their building permits ready to go quite yet, but as the rest of the Sheppard Centre's food court is pretty much complete, spud lovers can only hope it will be sooner than later.
