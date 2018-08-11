Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 35 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
potatopia toronto

Potato fast food chain Potatopia opening first Toronto location

Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 35 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

A fast food chain that's obsessed with potatoes is bringing a menu of starchy, cheesy goodness to Toronto. 

A post shared by Marissa M (@rissam5) on

Potatopia, a New Jersey-based kiosk-turned-chain, is set to open up its first Canadian location in the newly renovated Yonge Sheppard Centre food court sometime in the near future after delaying its unveiling by several months. 

A post shared by EatsWithJo (@eatswithjo) on

While the store only has a few locations in New Jersey, New York and Florida right now, Potatopia has been growing a following with its assortment of sleep-inducing bowls of potato-based goodness.

A post shared by Eric Langholtz (@ericlangholtz) on

Expect a menu of gourmet cheese fries, curly fries, potato skins and baked potatos for when you're craving a some good ol' spud. 

They even have tater tots tossed in salt and pepper, and cripsy waffle fries doused in toppings like like onions (green, red, you name it), different types of cheese, and some craveable sauces made in-house. 

A post shared by Potatopia (@potatopia) on

And for those who don't feel like downing large quantities of potatos in one go (for health reasons, I suppose) there's sweet potato options as well. 

A post shared by Potatopia (@potatopia) on

It's not actually clear when Potatopia will have their building permits ready to go quite yet, but as the rest of the Sheppard Centre's food court is pretty much complete, spud lovers can only hope it will be sooner than later.

Lead photo by

nyc_sweetmates

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Potato fast food chain Potatopia opening first Toronto location

You can now eat gold covered cheesecake in Toronto

Crowds line up for vegan cinnamon bun chain opening in Toronto

Toronto Food Events: Korean Harvest Festival, Taste of the Danforth, Sweetery

A new food hall is coming to the Annex

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Quetzal, Clay, Fresh on Front, Sticky Rice, Urban Hakka

Toronto is getting a three-hour all you can drink beer festival

Popular Vancouver restaurant replacing Frings on King West