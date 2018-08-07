Eat & Drink
lady marmalade toronto

Thai restaurant replacing Lady Marmalade on Queen

One of Toronto's most beloved brunch spots is on the move this month and now we know what's going to take its place.

Lady Marmalade announced last year they'd be vacating their home at 898 Queen St. East in favour of 265 Broadview Avenue on the border of East Chinatown.

They'll be officially closing down their current location on August 15 and then if all goes to plan re-opening in their new location before the end of the month.

In their place will arrive the third location of local Thai chain Eat BKK.

The Thai favourite's first two locations are at Yonge and Steeles and Yonge and Sheppard, making the new Queen Street spot their first foray south of the 401.

Eat BKK has said they expect to open by mid-September of this year. 

