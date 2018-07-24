Vote for your favourite photo of Summerlicious 2018
The annual Summerlicious prix-fixe extravaganza has now come to an end which means it's now time to find out what we missed by scrolling through all the photos. We've narrowed the entries to a final ten and now ask you to vote for three winners.
Vote for your favourite photo here.
Here are the finalists selected for the Summerlicious 2018 photo challenge.
1. lumlamson at Bymark
2. sarah_unicorntrails at Veloute Bistro
3. _milicious_ at Ricarda's
4. cli2020 at Copetin
5. dinewithhils at One Restaurant
6. jen_df at Hotel Ocho
7. s.a.m.stew at Thoroughbred
8. voracious.vee at Noce Restaurant
9. superstickyfish at Midi Bistro
10. melmel_withlove at Lena Restaurant
Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday July 29, 2018.
Winners will receive gift certificates to some of the participating Summerlicious restaurants.
Jesse Milns at Le Notre Bistro (not a finalist)
