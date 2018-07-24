Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
summerlicious 2018

Vote for your favourite photo of Summerlicious 2018

Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The annual Summerlicious prix-fixe extravaganza has now come to an end which means it's now time to find out what we missed by scrolling through all the photos. We've narrowed the entries to a final ten and now ask you to vote for three winners.

Vote for your favourite photo here.

Here are the finalists selected for the Summerlicious 2018 photo challenge.

1. lumlamson at Bymark

A post shared by Lamson🇨🇦 (@lumlamson) on

2. sarah_unicorntrails at Veloute Bistro

3. _milicious_ at Ricarda's

4. cli2020 at Copetin

A post shared by C. (@cli2020) on

5. dinewithhils at One Restaurant

A post shared by Dine with Hilary (@dinewithhils) on

6. jen_df at Hotel Ocho

A post shared by Jacqueline F (@jen_df) on

7. s.a.m.stew at Thoroughbred

A post shared by Samantha (@s.a.m.stew) on

8. voracious.vee at Noce Restaurant

A post shared by Veronica (@voracious.vee) on

9. superstickyfish at Midi Bistro

10. melmel_withlove at Lena Restaurant

Vote for your favourite photo here.

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday July 29, 2018.

Winners will receive gift certificates to some of the participating Summerlicious restaurants.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Le Notre Bistro (not a finalist)

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Vote for your favourite photo of Summerlicious 2018

One of Toronto’s original food co-ops is closing

This Week on Dinesafe: Victory Cafe, Brassaii, O'Grady's, Rowe Farms, Huh Ga Ne

Startup lets you get up to 50% off at Toronto restaurants

This is the designer behind some of Toronto's hottest new restaurants

Toronto's spot for outrageous junk food has closed

Toronto continues to overlook the gem that is Little Ethiopia

The 10 most Instagrammable restaurants in Toronto