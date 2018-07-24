Vote for your favourite photo of Summerlicious 2018

The annual Summerlicious prix-fixe extravaganza has now come to an end which means it's now time to find out what we missed by scrolling through all the photos. We've narrowed the entries to a final ten and now ask you to vote for three winners.

Vote for your favourite photo here.

Here are the finalists selected for the Summerlicious 2018 photo challenge.

1. lumlamson at Bymark

A post shared by Lamson🇨🇦 (@lumlamson) on Jul 16, 2018 at 7:52pm PDT

2. sarah_unicorntrails at Veloute Bistro

A post shared by Sarah King (@sarah_unicorntrails) on Jul 10, 2018 at 7:13pm PDT

3. _milicious_ at Ricarda's

A post shared by Millie_TO 🇨🇦🇨🇦 (@_milicious__) on Jul 11, 2018 at 6:46pm PDT

4. cli2020 at Copetin

A post shared by C. (@cli2020) on Jul 21, 2018 at 10:47am PDT

5. dinewithhils at One Restaurant

A post shared by Dine with Hilary (@dinewithhils) on Jul 16, 2018 at 11:00am PDT

6. jen_df at Hotel Ocho

A post shared by Jacqueline F (@jen_df) on Jul 22, 2018 at 4:19pm PDT

7. s.a.m.stew at Thoroughbred

A post shared by Samantha (@s.a.m.stew) on Jul 21, 2018 at 11:52am PDT

8. voracious.vee at Noce Restaurant

A post shared by Veronica (@voracious.vee) on Jul 22, 2018 at 1:05pm PDT

9. superstickyfish at Midi Bistro

A post shared by Stephanie 🍵 (@superstickyfish) on Jul 17, 2018 at 12:19pm PDT

10. melmel_withlove at Lena Restaurant

A post shared by Mel 🐱 in Toronto (@melmel_withlove) on Jul 8, 2018 at 6:37pm PDT

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday July 29, 2018.

Winners will receive gift certificates to some of the participating Summerlicious restaurants.