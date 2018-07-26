Toronto has never seen sandwiches quite like these

If you didn't get a chance to attend this year's Night It Up! – the massive Asian street food fest in Markham – you probably missed out on a chance to eat the latest charcoal-infused food trend—sandwiches.

With jet black bread, ingredients like marshmallows, corn flakes, and Asian-inspired favourites like salty egg and ube mash, Toronto's newest sandwich company Why Dough? definitely turned heads at the function last week with some outrageous sammies.

The company – which gets its name from the 'Y Tho' meme – will hopefully be making some more food festival appearances before the summer is over.

All four sandwiches on the menu use bread from Thornhill's My Zaidy's Bakery.

Their most noteworthy creation is the Evil Ubecorn, which gives an Asian twist on the weird American Thanksgiving tradition of sweet potato mash and marshmallows (yes, that's a thing), but using purple yam mash instead.

Another popular choice is the Salty Mermaid, which puts Hong Kong-inspired ingredients like salty egg yolk lava, fried fish skin, Swiss cheese, and duck egg meringue between two slices of its black bread.

There's the Japanese take on mac 'n' cheese: the Mac-Cheesy Senpai, which sometimes comes on plain challa bread and uses Japanese curry, Fuji apple coleslaw, and honey wasabi mayo.

And for something more Korean-inspired, the Seoul-Juu is a cheesy concoction of slow-braised pork belly, crystal pear coleslaw and spicy sauce.

The brainchild of May Choi, Daven Wong, and Kael Chu – who work full-time jobs outside of their sandwich gig – Why Dough? also does a drink using black wolfberry: the Purple Dreamz, with coconut milk, sparkling soda, and mint.

If you still haven't had enough of the ube and charcoal trend, you'll likely be able to catch Why Dough? at upcoming events like the Waterfront Night Market in August.