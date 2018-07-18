Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 18 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
von bugle brewing

Steam Whistle just launched a spin-off brewery

Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 18 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto's most iconic green-bottled craft beer brewery Steam Whistle is expanding with a spin-off brand called Von Bugle Brewing

Steam Whistle has only made one beer for the past 18 years (their premium Pilsner) meaning this is their first new brew since 2000 – just under a different name. 

Von Bugle Brewing opened up at 249 Evans Avenue in Etobicoke in May, and its Munich Lager – a cold fermented and long-aged dark beer – is already available on taps around Toronto like Rodney's Oyster House and Craft Brasserie

Marek Mikunda, Von Bugle's brewmaster, is a former Steam Whistle OG and has returned from Czech Republic to lead Von Bugle with his European brewing expertise. 

Building a bar is hard work 🍻 #builditandtheywillcome

A post shared by Von Bugle Brewing (@therealvonbugle) on

The new brewery will also be equipped with a bar, which judging by a recent IG post, is still in the works. 

Lead photo by

Von Bugle Brewing

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Massive new Costco opening in midtown Toronto next week

Steam Whistle just launched a spin-off brewery

Costco to finally start delivering groceries in Toronto

Famous NY vegetarian joint Superiority Burger coming to Toronto

Jollibee opening Mississauga location this week

New restaurants in Toronto you need to try

Cake lab to replace beloved Kensington Market spice store

New Toronto restaurant will serve only 10 customers at a time