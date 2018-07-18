Steam Whistle just launched a spin-off brewery

Toronto's most iconic green-bottled craft beer brewery Steam Whistle is expanding with a spin-off brand called Von Bugle Brewing.

Steam Whistle has only made one beer for the past 18 years (their premium Pilsner) meaning this is their first new brew since 2000 – just under a different name.

Von Bugle Brewing opened up at 249 Evans Avenue in Etobicoke in May, and its Munich Lager – a cold fermented and long-aged dark beer – is already available on taps around Toronto like Rodney's Oyster House and Craft Brasserie.

Marek Mikunda, Von Bugle's brewmaster, is a former Steam Whistle OG and has returned from Czech Republic to lead Von Bugle with his European brewing expertise.

The new brewery will also be equipped with a bar, which judging by a recent IG post, is still in the works.