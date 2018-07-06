Beer made from the Humber River launching in Toronto

Mmmmm, river booze...

Junction Craft Brewing is set to release a new beer this weekend made of water sourced directly from the mighty Humber River in Toronto.

Humber River Pilsner, as its called, will be unveiled during a launch party on Saturday, July 7 at JCB's headquarters in the old Symes Road Destructor, which used to incinerate the city's garbage.

A post shared by JUNCTIONCRAFT (@junctioncraft) on Jul 5, 2018 at 10:28am PDT

The brewery describes it as "a crisp 4.5%ABV 28 IBU - perfect for hot summer days" and notes on Instagram that it's being produced in collaboration with Lake Ontario Waterkeeper — a Canadian charity working to ensure that our water is clean enough for swimming, drinking and fishing.

A label on the can, designed by Matt James, shows a beautiful natural scene with reeds, trees, a bridge, a subway and, of course, some of the big beautiful fish Humber River is known for hosting every fall.

It's great idea, if you ask me. If scientists can make beer from literal human excrement, treated water from a local river is surely safe — if not delicious. I suppose we'll find out soon!