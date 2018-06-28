Movie theatre popcorn is now available for delivery in Toronto

Snacking is such an important part of the film-watching experience, and popcorn just isn't the same when you make it at home.

Fortunately, a new partnership between Cineplex and UberEats means you can now enjoy your favourite actual movie theatre snacks — hot, buttery popcorn included — in the comfort of your own living room (or bed. I'm not judging.)

The partnership, announced today, allows for the delivery of popcorn, candy, soft drinks, hot dogs and nachos from 60 Cineplex theatres in communities across Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec.

In Toronto, you can get your snack on via Cineplex Cinemas Queensway and VIP, Cineplex Odeon Morningside Cinemas, Cineplex Odeon Eglinton Town Centre Cinemas and Cineplex Cinemas Scarborouh.

Cinemas from downtown Toronto have been left out of the promotion, however. According to The Globe and Mail, this is because some of the concession stands aren't easily accessible (looking at you Scotiabank Theatre).