Tanya Mok
Posted 3 hours ago
vegan grocery store toronto

The top 5 vegan grocery stores in Toronto

Tanya Mok
Posted 3 hours ago
Vegan grocery stores in Toronto are for all the shoppers with meat-free and dairy-free diets. As most know, eating healthy isn't always easy, so the ideal stores will carry an extensive selection of fun and tasty vegan foods — either exclusively or alongside non-vegan items. 

Here are my picks for the top vegan grocery stores in Toronto. 

The Big Carrot

Undoubtedly the largest and most popular destination for healthy foods, this quintessential Danforth grocery has been selling a huge selection of organic, non-GMO goods since 1983. 

Good Rebel

Everything at this Dundas West grocery store is vegan, meaning you don't have to check the labels too carefully to know you can eat it. Best of all, there's tons of locally-sourced stuff here and a huge cheese fridge. 

Essence of Life

This Kensington Market mainstay might offer a bit of a cramped shopping experience, but it makes up for it by being super affordable. With an emphasis on natural, organic stuff with tons of vegan-friendly food, products and supplements. 

Organic Garage

This health food store with locations in the Junction and Thornhill specializes in organic goods at far lower prices than big groceries like Loblaws and Metro, with items like vegan tuna and cheesecake galore. 

Noah's

Over the years, this health supplements shop has been expanding across the city, with locations in the Annex, Yonge & Eglinton, and the Entertainment District. Though they stock a lot of vitamins, you'll also find tons of vegan groceries, protein bars and seeds. 

