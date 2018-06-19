Toronto just got an AYCE vegetarian buffet

Missing the old Commensal? Dry your cruelty-free tears, friendo — there's a new AYCE vegetarian buffet just north of Toronto.

Blossom, which serves dim sum, sushi and salad alongside a hot buffet line, can be found at 9425 Leslie Street in Richmond Hill.

The restaurant says its goal is to show patrons that "vegetarianism does not equate to restriction."

"We hope to demonstrate that it can be a satisfying, energizing, and fulfilling lifestyle," reads the Blossom website, noting that it does have lacto-ovo vegetarian options, as well as vegan food throughout.

Expect tons of meat-free takes on classic Chinese dishes, elegant desserts, and sushi that didn't have to die for your dining pleasure.