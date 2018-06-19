Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ayce vegetarian toronto

Toronto just got an AYCE vegetarian buffet

Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Missing the old Commensal? Dry your cruelty-free tears, friendo — there's a new AYCE vegetarian buffet just north of Toronto.

Blossom, which serves dim sum, sushi and salad alongside a hot buffet line, can be found at 9425 Leslie Street in Richmond Hill.

The restaurant says its goal is to show patrons that "vegetarianism does not equate to restriction."

"We hope to demonstrate that it can be a satisfying, energizing, and fulfilling lifestyle," reads the Blossom website, noting that it does have lacto-ovo vegetarian options, as well as vegan food throughout.

Expect tons of meat-free takes on classic Chinese dishes, elegant desserts, and sushi that didn't have to die for your dining pleasure.

Lead photo by

Blossom Vegetarian

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto just got an AYCE vegetarian buffet

Cotton candy ice cream burritos are coming to Toronto

Popular College St. restaurants remain closed after fire

Toronto bars are open until 4am this week

This Week on DineSafe: Swiss Chalet, Yuk Yuk's, Calii Love, Kupfert & Kim, Eggsmart

Toronto discovers secret behind mysterious pink building

Toronto keeps giving preferential treatment to older food trucks

The top 10 patios with the best views in Toronto